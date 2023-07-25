Shortly after 5:30 pm on July 24, a severe thunderstorm arrived in the City and Town of Ithaca. In a very short period of time, the high winds and heavy rain resulted in approximately 35 requests for fire department response.
Call types included trees on wires, roadways, cars and houses. Numerous reports of wires down were also handled. Flooding occurred on University Ave and Stewart Ave with displaced manhole covers and damaged asphalt.
Firefighters worked to saw trees that were creating hazards, referred electrical hazards to NYSEG, and helped motorists navigate the incident scenes. A second alarm was struck to call in off-duty personnel, and the Cayuga Heights, Lansing, and Trumansburg Fire Departments handled calls in Ithaca as well.
The City of Ithaca Department of Public Works, City Forester crews, and the Building Department all responded to the storm. NYSEG, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Department of Transportation, and the Town of Ithaca Highway Department also helped with the recovery effort.
Ithaca Fire Rescue has reminded everyone to treat any lines down as electrical and live, even if they don’t appear to be, and to keep your distance and call 911.
