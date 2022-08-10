On Monday at approximately 2:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers received a report of a purse being stolen from inside of a business near the Ithaca Commons.
The victim reported that the theft occurred earlier at around 12:55 PM from a restaurant in the 100 Block of North Aurora Street. The victim also reported that since the initial theft the suspects used a credit card from within the stolen purse to make purchases at another store on the Ithaca Commons in the amount of several thousand dollars.
The initial investigation further revealed that the suspects may have visited other businesses on Aurora Street and / or the Ithaca Commons from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The suspects were described as a male and female, both possibly of Filipino descent. Both suspects were photographed on surveillance equipment.
Anyone who may have had an interaction with either of the pictured suspects on or near the Ithaca Commons is asked to contact the Ithaca Police with any information that may be helpful to this investigation. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
They were probably on vacation and not locals.
