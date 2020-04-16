New Yorkers have another month of quarantining to look forward to.
In his daily briefing Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the "New York State on PAUSE" policy would remain in effect until May 15. Cuomo first signed the order on March 22.
The pause is a 10-point policy designed to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has hit New York particularly hard over the last several weeks. "PAUSE" outlines social distancing, closes non-essential businesses, encourages isolation and quarantining and restricts non-essential gatherings in public.
Cuomo has previously extended the pause twice, first to April 15 and then to April 29. Essential businesses have been deemed things like medical offices, grocery stores, liquor stores, restaurants (though they can only do delivery or carry-out service), etc. It's meant a massive economic backslide, though Cuomo has maintained that he will not trade economic success for public health safety. On Monday, Cuomo along with a slew of other neighboring states announced a task force that would work to formulate a plan to reopen the economy, though there still hasn't been a timeline laid out for that.
"Organizing a multi-state coalition to proactively plan for the eventual reopening of our economy is another smart move by Governor Cuomo," said Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick at the time.
Additionally, yesterday Cuomo announced that starting Friday at 8 p.m. all New Yorkers would have to wear masks or face-coverings when in public and unable to maintain social-distancing. The measures are being implemented, again, to stem the rapid spread of the virus.
