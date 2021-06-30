Stewart Park
 
Additional thunderstorms during the week have caused further damage to Stewart Park and it remains closed at this time. Large trees were downed in the playground and tennis court areas, with many more downed limbs and trees obstructing various areas throughout the park. Local forecasts predict more thunderstorms this week; as such Stewart Park will remain closed until further notice. This includes the sprinklers, playground, carousel, Waterfront Trail, kayak rentals, and rented kayak/canoe slips.

Pavilion rentals, scheduled activities/programs through the Youth Bureau and Cascadilla Boat Club will still be honored, we ask that those attending events/activities remain in the immediate vicinity of their rental/group for safety. 

