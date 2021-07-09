After damaging storms in consecutive weeks, Stewart Park has re-opened. The city asks that visitors respect the orange hazard fencing that has been placed to protect folks from areas that may still pose a risk to the public.
Additionally, the Friends of Stewart Park will be hosting the rescheduled birthday bash on Sunday, July 11 at 1 p.m.
