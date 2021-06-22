The City of Ithaca has closed Stewart Park, Newman Municipal Golf Course, and a portion of the Cayuga Waterfront Trail from Pier Road to Stewart Park until further notice. The severe thunderstorm that struck the area last evening caused extensive tree damage and created dangerous conditions.
According to Michael Thorne, the Superintendent of Public Works, the storm knocked down numerous old, large trees and the Department of Public Works is in the process of clearing the debris. These areas remain extremely hazardous due to an extensive number of broken branches that remain high up in the trees that could fall without warning causing serious injury. The tennis courts at Stewart Park and several greens on the golf course have also been damaged.
While the City appreciates the offers of assistance, these areas are too dangerous for volunteers. Thorne has asked that individuals avoid these areas until they have been safely cleared and re-opened for use. If you had an event scheduled for any of these areas, a city representative will contact you to discuss possible alternatives.
