Friends of Stewart Park and the City of Ithaca are proud to announce that Stewart Park has been officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places as of May 5, 2023. This comes on the heels of the park’s placement on New York’s State Register earlier this spring. Listing on the State and National Registers recognizes the importance of the property to the history of our country and provides the park with added protections that preserve the integrity of park buildings, most of which were built in the late 1800s. The National Register listing also means the park will be eligible for state historic preservation matching grants.
This important designation is the result of a collaboration between Friends of Stewart Park (FSP), Wharton Studio Museum and Historic Ithaca. Since 2011, Friends of Stewart Park and Wharton Studio Museum have led the effort to revitalize Stewart Park, in collaboration with the City of Ithaca, which owns the park.
In 2021 Friends of Stewart Park received a Preserve New York grant enabling them to hire historic preservation consultant Jessie Ravage to write the nomination application for both the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
FSP’s Executive Director Rick Manning says, “Friends of Stewart Park is thrilled with the park’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places. It recognizes what Ithaca residents and visitors already know, that Stewart Park is not only beautiful, but historically significant. We’re grateful to all our partners for helping us revitalize and enhance the park for its next hundred years.”
Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis says of the designation, "Stewart Park holds a special place in the hearts of all of the residents and visitors who have had the joy of sitting amongst the willows and enjoying a peaceful view of the lake, strolling along the trails, spending time with family and friends at one of the pavilions or the wonderful accessible playground and carousel. We are so grateful to see our beloved park receive this placement on the National Register of Historic Places, as it will ensure crucial funding and protection of the legacy of pleasure and peace that Stewart Park will bring for many years to come."
