The below statement is from Ithaca Police Department's Acting Police Chief John Joly regarding the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.
"On May 25, 2020 a member of our profession violated his oath of office and violated the trust placed in him by his community, as he acted far outside the scope of his authority. He used excessive force and ignored the calls from bystanders to stop. He willfully applied force that was unreasonable and demonstrated a complete disregard for the human being that he was kneeling on, George Floyd.
"The death of George Floyd was tragic, and the actions of the police officers on that scene were reprehensible. This was obvious to me, other law enforcement professionals, and the public.
"Yesterday, Derek Chauvin was found guilty by a jury of his peers. This is an example of the justice system working properly. The prosecution and the defense presented their evidence and testimony. The jury weighed all the information and rendered a decision confirming what the public had also determined; guilty.
"The actions of this former police officer sent shockwaves throughout our entire country, including all law enforcement agencies. His actions were deplorable and ignited a flame of conflict resulting in a nationwide call for police reform. Here in Tompkins County and in the City of Ithaca, a concerted and exhaustive effort was put forth by many different agencies and community members to determine exactly what that reform should look like locally. The process of police reform is just beginning and will continue to evolve.
"As the Acting Chief of Police, I would like to express my support for the verdict rendered by the Jury. I also want to reaffirm the commitment of the Ithaca Police Department to embrace the positive change that our community is asking for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.