Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. High 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.