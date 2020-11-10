ITHACA, NY -- The State Theatre of Ithaca is launching the Save Your Seat campaign, a new public fundraising initiative to help close the budget gap the coronavirus shut-down has created. The not-for-profit organization that owns and operates Tompkins County’s last remaining historic performing arts venue has had all of their live performances postponed or canceled since the middle of March. As a result, the theater has lost 100% of its show-related revenue.
“The State Theatre has been an iconic institution in downtown Ithaca for over 90 years,” said Executive Director Doug Levine. “The pandemic has forced our closure, and our industry will be among the last to re-open. We are dedicated to coming back as soon as it’s safe for us to do so, but we are facing the devastating financial impact of a prolonged closure in the meantime.”
For $100 per seat, the Save Your Seat initiative allows anyone to have a personalized plaque affixed to a seat in their honor, offering a visible way to commemorate their support of the venue. To support the State Theatre of Ithaca and to Save Your Seat, head to www.stateofithaca.org/save-your-seat.
Levine explains, “Without show revenue to help sustain this facility, we are looking at a deficit close to $160,000 for this fiscal year. The State Theatre of Ithaca seats 1,600 people. If 1,600 of our amazing supporters and patrons bought at least one seat for $100 each, that would help us close the gap that the pandemic has created. Our goal is to sell out the Theatre, just like we have so many times in the past.”
In conjunction with this initiative, The Theatre is also announcing an online benefit concert set for Giving Tuesday, on Dec. 1. It will feature performances from a wide range of nationally acclaimed artists that have a deep connection to Ithaca and The State Theatre. There will be performances from artists such as Graham Nash, The Avett Brothers, Keb Mo, Béla Fleck, Margo Price, The Wood Brothers, Sam Harris of X Ambassadors and more. The free, online event sponsored by CFCU Community Credit Union will stream simultaneously on The State Theatre of Ithaca’s Facebook page as well as their YouTube channel.
