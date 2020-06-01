Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday afternoon on West State Street.
Around 5:10 p.m., police responded to 138 West State Street for a report of an assault. When they arrived on the scene, a victim was located suffering from a stab wound with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No information was released about the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the means below, those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
- Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
- Police Administration: (607)272-9973
- Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
- Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
- Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
