In a panel moderated by Liz Benjamin, managing director of Albany Marathon Strategies, three candidates for New York State Senate — Leslie Danks Burke in NY-58, Jim Barber in NY-51 and John Mannion in NY-50 — spoke to their districts’ needs for representation in a downstate-dominated state.
The discussion, titled “Candidates in Conversation: How Upstate can earn an equal voice in Albany,” took place 5 p.m. July 7 virtually through a livestream hosted by The Citizen, a daily newspaper in Auburn, New York.
The candidate’s campaigns this year have looked a little different, Benjamin said, with the coronavirus pandemic limiting in-person, door-to-door campaigning. For the primary itself, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order in April that automatically sent applications for absentee ballots to all New Yorkers in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Mannion said the opportunity for all New Yorkers to vote by mail was a step forward in widespread voter turnout, efforts he said he has made in his own community throughout his campaign.
“I think we can all agree that the greater participation in government is a good thing,” he said. “We've made a concerted effort in my campaign and community organizations locally trying to get people to sign up to vote.”
The candidates discussed potential approaches to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, specifically how their districts and New York State could address issues of high unemployment or freezing rent. Danks Burke said that there shouldn’t be one solution applied to the whole state.
“I think the biggest challenge that we're facing right now is that there's different needs for different populations, and you can't have a one size fits all plan and expect it to work for everyone,” she said. “You're going to alienate somebody in that group that doesn't fit.”
Barber said a larger issue also at play that continues to hurt workers during the pandemic is the current tax system. While middle-income workers end up paying the most in taxes, he said, they reap the fewest benefits.
“We need something that actually … addresses the issue of everyone paying what they can afford to pay,” he said. “Let's make sure that … you have a system that treats everyone fairly on an income base.”
While Republican candidates are often seen as the voices of Upstate, Mannion said it is necessary for someone in the Democratic majority to advocate for issues that affect rural areas, regardless of political affiliation. He specifically advocated for a sustained focus on healthcare, technology and education as ways to enrich Upstate communities without false promises.
“If you're in the room … when that legislation is being created you can say, ‘Well, this is how it's going to impact your county,’” he said. “If you're in a majority conference, you've got a voice, and you can do something about it.”
Despite the regional distinctions of Upstate and Downstate, Barber said he believes there are more common issues between the areas than differences in some cases.
“It's all tied together,” he said. “If you don’t lose farmers, you don’t lose access to that local food system. You need rural areas as partners when we combat climate change. … If you're going to make legislation that negatively impacts one or the other, it's going to impact you eventually.”
As Danks Burke added, “Everybody eats, and everybody drinks water.”
