A tense few days down at the Jungle, Ithaca’s homeless encampment, ended once again without the start of a long-awaited dredging project as the state canceled the construction citing the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Mayor Svante Myrick announced the delay on social media last week. Construction was slated to start this week, and would have forced six campsites in the Jungle to move, including about 16 residents.
“Work was set to begin Monday on a dewatering facility in our southwest encampment,” Myrick tweeted. “This is [a] precursor to long overdue dredging of the flood control channel. New York State has postponed this construction for the immediate future.”
The project has been planned and delayed and postponed for decades. For the last year, once again, it appeared that the dredging project, which is supposed to relieve the problematic flooding issues that often impact that part of Ithaca, was poised to start: In May of last year, residents and advocates were preparing to move campsites, but nothing came to fruition. Then, according to Mayor Svante Myrick, in late fall the City of Ithaca began informing residents once again that they would have to move in preparation for the state’s project in the spring.
“After a number of delays, construction for the de-watering facility will begin on Monday, March 30,” the city’s announcement said, which also outlined the impacted area of the construction. “All items within the construction site will be considered abandoned as of that date and will be removed. [...] Please ensure that any personal belongings are removed prior to March 30.”
At a meeting last Monday at the Jungle meant to reiterate that certain campsites had to be moved by March 30, some local homeless advocates, like Deb Wilkie of Ithaca Homeless Crisis, became nervous about disbursing the population and making them move during the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus.
“I am not opposed to the project or any part of it, my issue right now is the timing of it,” Wilkie said.
The level to which the people would have actually been disbursed is unclear. Myrick said the city would have been able to find enough hotel rooms to house each and every person (if they did want to take advantage of that opportunity, though some prefer to live in the Jungle for any variety of reasons), and that those who wanted to stay in the Jungle, which is city-owned land, would be allowed to and wouldn’t be subject to forced eviction. Carmen Guidi, of Second Wind Villages, said during the week he had agreed to buy a set of temporary shelters to house anyone who would be displaced by the moves. By that time, Guidi had aligned with Wilkie, growing nervous about not only displacing the residents but also about calling for people to help with the move in the middle of a quarantine. It’s a moot point now, though, because of the state’s decision, but Guidi hopes it isn’t re-initiated too soon.
“These people cannot physically move by themselves,” Guidi said, advocating that the project be delayed at least until the stay-at-home order was lifted in New York State. “Me? I have no problem, I’ll be there day and night moving. But it takes more than one person. At first I said to myself ‘I’ll just get a whole bunch of volunteers and we’ll do it together.’ But talking to other people, they were saying that I’d be putting a lot of people at risk, both volunteers and the people in the Jungle.”
