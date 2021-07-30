New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured subject.
On July 25 the subject is accused of using a stolen credit card and purchasing over $3,000 worth of merchandise at the Shops at Ithaca in the village of Lansing.
If you have any information, please contact New York State Police at Ithaca at 607-347-4463. Reference case 10354242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.