Exit - Vestibule {AP 424} (7_25_2021 1_45_08 PM EDT).jpg

New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured subject. 

On July 25 the subject is accused of using a stolen credit card and purchasing over $3,000 worth of merchandise at the Shops at Ithaca in the village of Lansing.   

If you have any information, please contact New York State Police at Ithaca at 607-347-4463.  Reference case 10354242.

POS - 173 Self-Checkout {AP 003} (7_25_2021 1_43_26 PM EDT).jpg

