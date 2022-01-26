ITHACA, NY -- New York State Police are looking for a man stealing catalytic converters in Ithaca. On Jan. 13 around 7:30 a.m., the pictured man stole two catalytic converters off a pick-up truck that was parked at and belongs to Calvary Cemetery on Five Mile Drive.
He’s described as a white man with glasses, facial hair, short brown hair and wearing black clothing. He was carrying a portable saw and was seen in a maroon-colored Chevrolet HHR.
If you have any information, contact New York State Police at (607)347-4463. Reference case 10645088.
