ITHACA, NY -- New York State Police are investigating a single-car crash on Taughannock Boulevard that resulted in serious injuries on Feb. 12. State Police responded to the accident in the town of Ithaca at 2:31 p.m. that day. The investigation found that Andrew G. Switzer, 31, of Ithaca, had been traveling north on Taughannock Boulevard when he went off the roadway. He struck a guardrail, an unoccupied parked car, and finally a cinder block post.
Switzer was the only occupant in the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was ultimately transported to a landing zone then flown by Life Flight to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania for medical care.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.