According to a New York State Police press release, a Newfield resident died following a car crash on Elmira Road in the Town of Ithaca On April 12 at around 7:40 p.m.
State Police Investigators responded to assist and the investigation revealed that a 2020 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound and failed to maintain its lane.
The Ford Explorer struck a 2015 Honda Fit that had pulled over onto the west shoulder of the roadway. The Ford Explorer then entered the northbound lane and struck a 2007 Lexus. The occupants of the Honda Fit were uninjured. The operator of the Lexus was transported to Upstate University Hospital by helicopter and was listed in stable condition.
The operator of the Ford Explorer, identified as Kathy A. Fox of Newfield, was also transported to Upstate University Hospital, and on April 13, 2023, died from her injuries.
The investigation ino the crash is ongoing.
