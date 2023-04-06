On April 5, 2023, at about 7:22 a.m., State Police in Ithaca responded to a reported abduction of an adult female at 110 West Hill Circle in the Town of Ithaca. A witness reported the victim, Tatiana N. David, 34, of Ithaca, was forced into a white SUV by the suspect, Michael C. Davis, 34, of Richmond, VA, against her will. An endangered adult alert was then issued statewide by New York State Police and the New York State Intelligence Center with information about the victim, suspect and vehicle. A command post was established at State Police Ithaca and a search initiated. The victim and the suspect were in a previous relationship and have a four-year-old child together.
At approximately 9:25 p.m., the suspect vehicle was detected on I-495 crossing into the State of Virginia. Virginia State Police stopped the vehicle, at which time Davis, the operator of the vehicle, fled the scene, leading Virginia State Police on a pursuit which ended when the suspect vehicle crashed in a wooded area at approximately 10:05 p.m., Davis began firing at Virginia State Police, who returned fire. The suspect was critically wounded and was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital and is in critical condition.
The victim, Tatiana N. David, was located deceased outside the vehicle at the crash location with an apparent gunshot wound. Her cause of death is pending investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for later today.
The investigation is ongoing. Any updates will be posted to the New York State Police Newsroom.
