State Police arrested William McIntosh, 29, of Ithaca on charges of criminal mischief in the third degree, a felony. Troopers were dispatched by the county to a report of destroyed items within a room in the Econo Lodge in Lansing.
According to police, McIntosh allegedly destroyed items including a TV and several lamps while he was a guest at the motel. He was arrested by troopers and later released on an appearance ticket.
