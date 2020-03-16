New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a large batch of new restrictions Monday morning aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
In a press conference this morning, which have become a regular occurrence over the last few days of the pandemic, Cuomo introduced a joint agreement between New York State, New Jersey and Connecticut which will take effect at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
- Crowd capacity at venues will be reduced to 50 people
- Restaurants and bars will have sit-in service eliminated and will be allowed to conduct takeout or delivery services only. Bars
- Gymnasiums are closed
- Movie theaters are closed
- Casinos are closed
Cuomo had lamented over the weekend that a lack of action by the federal government would force states to reconsider these types of mass closings, since theoretically they would simply be funneling people to other states; for instance, people frustrated they couldn't gamble or sit down to eat in New York would simply make the drive to New Jersey. That's presumably why he reached agreements with the other two states. As more time passes, it looks like these types of measures will be the norm in this region of the country anyway.
Grocery stores will remain open as part of the agreement, Cuomo said on Twitter.
"These temporary closures will last as long as is necessary to protect the public health," Cuomo said. There has not been any action, so far, to provide employees of these establishments with income supplements or financing to bridge the gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.