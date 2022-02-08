The state’s Cannabis Control Board is making its rounds in public information sessions as it works to construct legislation regarding the cannabis industry. Board Chair Tremaine Wright held a Q&A session to answer some of the most-asked questions from people in this region. The following answers are not direct quotes from Wright unless noted with quotation marks.
Q: When will medical patients be allowed to cultivate their own plants?
A: The public comment period for homegrown plants ended in mid-January. When a review of comments is done the board will release amended regulations for additional comments. It will likely be a few more months before regulations are finalized.
Q: Can local townships restrict the number of cannabis cultivators they allow?
A: Municipalities cannot opt out of cultivation, even if they opt out of sales and on-site consumption. Localities can determine where and how businesses operate, but they cannot create rules so oppressive that it effectively bans the industry.
Q: How does cannabis management play into tobacco control?
A: Tobacco and nicotine will not be allowed in any cannabis products, and the cannabis laws will borrow from best practices for tobacco, especially regarding marketing to youth.
Q: What’s going to be done about driving under the influence of marijuana?
A: People have been using cannabis in New York for a long time, so this risk is not a new one. Driving while impaired is illegal and dangerous, and public information will include education and resources to keep roads safe. There will also be additional law enforcement training to help officers identify when someone is impaired by cannabis.
Q: Can out-of-state cannabis companies come into the New York market?
A: The market the Cannabis Control Board is building will give priority to equity applicants and small businesses. Outside companies will be part of it, but the goal of the board is to create space for small and medium-sized businesses.
Q: Should we anticipate license caps per county?
A: There’s been a lot of conversation about license caps, but the goal is more about creating a stable market where the supply can meet demand.
Q: What are employment rights regarding marijuana?
A: Employers are prohibited from discriminating against employees based on use of cannabis outside of work hours outside of the workplace. That’s obviously different if an employer contracts with the federal government, as cannabis is still illegal at the federal level. Cannabis is legal for anyone 21+ in New York, but employers can have policies that prohibit impairment on the job. “I want to stress that the smell of cannabis is not evidence of impairment.”
Q: Are there any plans to spread awareness of the risks of cannabis?
A: The board is working to make sure people are aware of available supports and there will be a public education plan. Cannabis has been used for a long time but this is the first opportunity to speak only about the damage it can cause to growing brains, as well as the risks it poses in pregnant and breastfeeding women. It’s an opportunity to have robust conversations about health and the abuse and misuse of cannabis products.
Q: What money will be brought into play proactively to respond to addiction issues?
A: A percentage of tax dollars from the cannabis industry will go toward education and drug treatment programs.
Q: What type of zoning is required for cannabis retail, cultivation, etc. Are there restrictions?
A: Dispensaries and on-site consumption venues cannot be within 500 feet of a school or 200 feet of a religious institution. There are no other specific zoning requirements for other types of cannabis businesses, and localities can determine when/where/how these businesses exist in their jurisdiction. The one thing locales can’t do is create restrictive local zoning laws that effectively keep cannabis businesses out of their jurisdiction.
Q: When will regulations and applications be released?
A: The Cannabis Control Board was only created in October, but it has made some quick progress with hopes to release regulations in early spring. That will be followed with a five or six-month public comment period. “Most importantly, we’re trying to get this right.”
Q: Will there be safety testing of products?
A: Product safety is being taken very seriously, and the ability to provide customers with safe cannabis is one of the driving forces behind legalization. The protocol for testing is still to come, but there will be robust product testing before anything can hit the shelves.
Q: What services are available now through the state or otherwise to help build a business plan?
A: In the coming months there will be programs rolled out to assist potential cannabis business owners. It’s also important to look at business development services offered by your town or local development corporations.
Q: Will cannabis restaurants be allowed?
A: Regulations for on-site consumption have not yet been determined. There is a prohibition on cannabis and alcohol being sold in the same location though.
