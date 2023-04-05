New York State was supposed to pass its 2024 budget on April first, but disagreements between the Governor and State Legislature over issues relating to bail reform, housing and healthcare have pushed the state past its deadline.
Elected officials in Tompkins County have been working to put pressure on New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to reconsider her proposal to withhold federal Medicaid matching funds from counties as part of her 2024 budget. The proposal would shift an estimated $625 million in Medicaid costs to county governments across the state.
Tompkins County has estimated that the 2024 budget impact of this decision would be $1.5 million, or equal to a 3% increase in the local property tax levy. Additionally, there could be a more than $600,000 impact this year as the Governor’s policy goes into effect.
As part of the Affordable Care Act, the federal government agreed to pass federal Medicaid matching funds to New York State and its counties to help cover the costs of providing Medicare coverage to newly eligible populations. However, in New York State many of those populations were already covered by State programs. Even with those State programs, New York still has roughly one million people living without health insurance.
Traditionally, New York State has passed federal Medicaid matching funds (FMAP) to county governments, as was intended by Congress with the passage of the FMAP provision. Governor Hochuls proposal upends that traditional cost-sharing arrangement, by keeping those federal dollars at the State level and forcing a higher share of the cost back onto counties, which is estimated to total $625 million in 2024.
Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes has said, “If the State’s goals are to increase affordability and provide robust services to those in need this is an unwise proposal.” Holmes continued saying that “Shifting the costs onto counties adds more burden to the local governments that carry out much of the work that the State takes credit for. This would make it more difficult and expensive for us to do that work and will result in increased property taxes, which in-turn impacts affordability.”
Legislator Deborah Dawson, who chairs the County’s Budget, Capital, and Personnel Committee said that, “It’s imperative that the Governor change course on this. Counties would be left picking up the tab while the State pockets billions.”
Dawson continued saying that “The Governor’s budget proposes $5.5 billion more added to State reserves while charging Counties an additional $625 million – it just doesn’t add up as a sensible and fair proposal.” According to Dawson, “If the state is going to intercept money from counties, then I expect that they will be granting more dollars to our municipalities and delivering more services directly to our residents – otherwise it’s nothing more than saddling the local taxpayer with a higher bill for no new returns on that investment.”
Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature Shawna Black agreed with Dawson saying, “This is simply unsustainable. It’s a small amount for the State to absorb in their budget, but a huge amount for counties to absorb in ours.”
Black continued saying that the county “may be left with no choice but to pass the cost on to local property taxpayers, or to cut services that our public depends on.”
Chairwoman Shawna Black spoke about the eFMAP fund issue during the meeting of the Legislature on February 7, and a resolution was unanimously passed calling on the State of New York to continue to pass the funds through to Counties on February 21. The New York State Assembly and Senate have also rejected the Governor's proposal.
Despite bipartisan local opposition to the proposal, Governor Hochul has continued to defend including the provision to withhold federal Medicaid matching funds from counties.
According to Hochul, “What we’re simply saying is that the extra money from the federal government that’s there to pay for increases in Medicaid should actually go to the entity that is picking up those costs, and that is the state.”
In response, the New York State Association of Counties issued a statement saying that the Governor is only telling half of the truth. According to the NYSAC statement, “despite the state capping — and assuming the growth of — the cost of Medicaid, New York State continues to rely on county taxpayers to balance its books. This year alone, local taxpayers are on track to provide $12 billion in revenue to fund state programs.”
The statement continues saying that the majority of those funds go towards funding the state's Medicaid program.
According to Black the State has the choice to share Federal Medical Assistance Program funds with local governments – and should do so.
“Local governments need all the state support we can get,” said Black. She continued saying, “by adding new Medicaid costs to Counties’ already hefty lift – it moves us backwards and reduces the services we can provide for our constituents.”
Despite these issues Black said that Governor Hochuls budget includes several positive proposals, such as investments in reducing barriers to housing development, addressing climate change by generating renewable energy, continued investments in childcare access, and a multi-year investment in mental health care.
Following Black's comments, Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes shared additional potential impacts on the County from the proposed State budget. According to Holmes, the FMAP funding issue could have an estimated $1 million impact on the County.
Holmes underscored the seriousness of the measure, detailing its impacts on the 2023 fiscal year and 2024 budget. Holmes said the latest report from local Social Services outlined $610,000 in estimated costs to the County during 2023, which Holmes reported might cause actions such as a hiring freeze or delay in equipment purchases by the County this year. Holmes added that in 2024 there could be a $1.5 million increase in local costs which would have a significant impact on the County’s budget.
According to Holmes, another concern is that the required rate increase for the Assigned Counsel Program is not included in the Governor’s budget, which carries a potential local impact of $1.2 million. Holmes also spoke about the potential expansion of continuous recruitment positions under Civil Service and that more fees may be retained locally through the County Clerk Office for Department of Motor Vehicles transactions.
The group Counties United in Opposition to Budget Proposal also issued a press release saying that the state budget would take $625 million from local taxpayers.
According to testimony presented to the county legislature by the NYS Association of Counties (NYSAC), one unintended consequence of the proposed $227 billion state budget is that it will increase the cost of home ownership and rents across New York State.
The 2024 Executive State Budget proposes to withhold $625 million in federal funds that counties have used for more than a decade to prevent local property tax increases.
In testimony to the New York State Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee on Local Government, NYSAC detailed the harm that the proposal would do to local taxpayers and encouraged State Lawmakers to reject this proposal.
According to the NYSAC the proposal would reverse 20 years of precedent by ending the practice of sharing federal Medicaid funds with counties to help pay for the program. If enacted, the first year of this action will cost counties $281 million and another $345 million to New York City. In three years, the impact of this new proposal will compound, costing local taxpayers more than $2.5 billion over the three-year period.
“Not only does this proposal harm New York’s local taxpayers, but it also subverts Congress’ intent for this funding to be shared with the local governments that contribute to the state’s Medicaid program,” said Michael E. Zurlo, president of NYSAC. “At $7.6 billion a year, counties in New York contribute more than all other counties in the nation combined.”
In a letter to Governor Hochul, all 19 of New York’s county executives called on the State Legislature to reject a proposal in the Governor’s budget that ends the longstanding practice of sharing federal Medicaid funds, known as enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (eFMAP), with counties.
“As a former county official, you can appreciate that new costs imposed on local governments eventually come out of all New Yorkers’ pockets in the form of increased property taxes which make our state a less affordable place to live, work, or start a business,” said the letter signed by New York’s bi-partisan group of county executives.
The NYSAC statement continued saying that instead of sharing this federal funding with counties to apply toward local tax relief, the State Budget and financial plan divert the funding to other areas in the budget, including depositing $5.4 billion in reserves.
According to NYSAC Executive Director Stephen J Acquario, “A major factor in the creation of our state’s affordability crisis is the state’s long history of imposing higher and higher costs on its local governments.” He continued saying, “The last thing the State should do is burden local taxpayers with more costs that will drive up the cost of homeownership and rent, increase business expenses, and make New York more unaffordable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.