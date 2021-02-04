The founders of Organic Robot Corporation won $50,000 at the National Football League’s 1st and Future Competition on Tuesday night. The company, a start-up from Cornell, competed in the “Innovations to Advance Player Health and Safety Competition” category with their Light Lace technology.
“It’s fiber-optic technology,” explained CEO and co-founder Ilayda Samilgil. “It can sense lights and measure motion, muscle activity and respiration. They’re just fibers, so you can apply them into any garment.”
This flexible sensor can help you analyze muscle activity, how you’re moving, how you’re breathing and help prevent injuries. Samilgil said the judges of the NFL’s competition were excited about how the technology is non-invasive and won’t interfere with an athlete’s motion.
“We want to have pro athletes all over the world, and college athletes, using it,” she said.
The idea for the technology came when Samilgil was a mechanical engineering student at Cornell, where she took a class taught by Rob Shepherd, an associate professor in the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and the other co-founder of Organic Robot Corporation. In one of Shepherd’s labs, they were working on giving robots a sense of touch by creating artificial skin.
“We found it was better to use photons instead of electrons to measure touch, and it worked really well,” Shepherd said. “We made sensors that feel like skin but use light to measure and are quite scalable.”
He said the reliability and scalability of their artificial skin creation are two of the most important ingredients to the technology. Shepherd then said he realized Samilgil had the right personality to lead the way and find a way to market the product.
“She’s the type of person who can run a company,” he said.
While right now the company is focusing their technology on the sports industry, Shepherd and Samilgil said they could see it having uses across many fields.
“For healthcare applications we think we could use this for [physical therapy], or rehab, or remote patient therapy through Zoom,” she said. “The doctor would be able to see the muscle behavior and movements.”
She added that she could also see it working in socks and bedsheets to help monitor and prevent pressure ulcers in diabetes patients, for use with surgical operations to monitor force interaction, and for both medical and military training.
“After we have success with athletic performance, we have to decide which area to go to next,” Samilgil said.
Shepherd said that ability to shift between industries and make a difference in a wide variety of ways is what makes the company so exciting to him.
“We’re actually a software company, even though our solution is hardware,” he said. “The data we collect will allow people to measure touch in ways they haven’t before […] We’re going to be able to gather data and make predictive models that allow people to understand the ramifications of what they’re doing biomechanically. As we accumulate more data, we’ll be able to predict things like ‘your knees are going to tear a ligament if you keep doing this,’ In the short term we’re providing immediate information about joint angles and rates of motion, but in the future we’ll be providing predictions so people can live longer and healthier lives.”
With the prize money from the NFL’s competition, Samilgil said they’re going to keep working on advancing their prototype and start testing it in the next few months.
“We’re going to keep working,” she said.
