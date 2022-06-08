Starbucks announced it would be closing its Collegetown store on June 10, giving workers a week’s notice about the closure. The store, along with the two other locations, voted in favor of unionization in April. A week after that vote, workers at the College Ave location went on strike for unsafe working conditions after a grease trap overflowed inside the store. Starbucks cited the grease trap as a reason for the store closure, along with staffing and “time and attendance” issues. Starbucks did not return a request for comment in time for publication.
The worker committee is filing an Unfair Labor Practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that “Starbucks closed the store in retaliation for activity protected by federal labor law and in order to stop workers elsewhere from organizing, and in violation of its legal duty to bargain over the closure.” The store employees called it “a clear attempt to scare workers across the country by retaliating against its own employees.”
Employees, community supporters and local officials rallied outside of the store on Wednesday, June 8, during which they called for a city-wide boycott of all Starbucks stores.
According to Benjamin South, an employee at the College Ave location, the Starbucks district manager told employees that “Starbucks would bargain in good faith” when asked if the employees would still have jobs when the store closed.
“This is clearly retaliation for our small grasps at dignity as workers, but our strike showed them what power we have,” South said. “Taking a corporation to task is unprecedented, but our 100+ union stores are proof positive that there is an army of partners that won’t let Starbucks bully us.”
Evan Sunshine, a leading member of the unionization efforts, echoed this sentiment.
“We won’t let Starbucks get away with retaliating against us like this,” Sunshine said. “Whatever it takes, however long it may take, we will persevere.”
Nadia Vitek works at the Starbucks store on the Commons and said the closure of the College Ave store seemed like blatant union busting toward one of the most “profitable and militant union stores in Ithaca.”
Indeed, former mayor Svante Myrick and current alderpersons Ducson Nguyen and Robert Cantelmo also expressed their concern online at the situation, with Nguyen noting on Twitter that the College Ave Starbucks location is “one of the busiest I’ve ever been in.”
“I’m a Starbucks shareholder and if this is retaliation it’s outrageous,” he wrote.
Also on Twitter Myrick called the closure shocking, adding that the “College Ave location may be the single most prime property in all of Upstate NY. Over 15,000 pedestrians cross it every day. There’s no way it isn’t profitable. This looks like union busting.”
