ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police arrested Bruce R. Mead II, 27, after an hours-long standoff at the Chestnut Hill Apartment Complex on Aug. 21. Police were originally called to the complex at 11:33 a.m. following a report that a person at the complex had attacked a neighbor’s dog and was now making verbal threats to other residents.
According to police, while on scene outside, officers heard a gunshot and saw a white man armed with a handgun running in the parking lot and into one of the apartment buildings. Officers on scene called for back-up from Ithaca Police Department, New York State Police, New York State Park Police and Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. The Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team and Ithaca-Tompkins Crisis Negotiations Team were also activated, and Onondaga County Air-1 conducted an aerial search of the nearby wooded area and assisted perimeter units. Residents in the area were advised to shelter in place.
After several hours, police made contact with Mead, who had allegedly barricaded himself in one of the apartments. He was eventually taken into custody without incident at about 4:30 p.m
The next day Mead was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to Tompkins County Jail without bail.
