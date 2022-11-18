District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment charging him with Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Jordan is charged with the stabbing death of Michael S. Monroe, 38, just after 1 a.m. on October 28, 2022, on the Six Mile Creek Walk near the Tompkins County Public Library in the City of Ithaca. He has been remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.
The Ithaca Police Department and New York State Forensic Identification Unit conducted the investigation.
The maximum sentence available for Murder in the Second Degree is twenty-five years to life.
NOTE: An indictment, like any criminal charge, is solely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
