At 2:13 a.m on Jan. 24, Ithaca Police responded to a reported stabbing inside a building on the 400 block of W. State Street. Once officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate the victim and began treating him until the arrival of EMS. the victim was taken to a regional hospital via ambulance.
The Ithaca Police Department was assisted by Bangs Ambulance, the Ithaca Fire Department, and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation is ongoing. Ithaca Police is asking that anyone with information into this incident contact them.
