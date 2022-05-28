ITHACA, NY -- There have been a myriad of events and social changes since 1822 when St. John’s Episcopal Church first became a presence in Ithaca, New York. Welcoming generations is only part of what they have accomplished in the past two centuries.
In recent times the church has partnered with Loaves and Fishes in 1983, and in the last few years have provided a small laundromat in the basement of the church for those in need. This year marks 200 years of helping and making a lasting difference in the community. In this interview, Rector Megan Castellan shares some of her insights and hopes as St. John’s Church continues to connect with more people and new generations in Ithaca.
Ithaca Times: For 200 years St. John’s Church has been active in the Ithaca community. Talk about what that means to you as Rector of the church. And what are some of the things that stand out for you in its past?
Rector Megan Castellan: Two hundred years is a pretty good history for an American church, but it is a double-edged sword. It means that this church has offered solace and support to the community throughout a long history, and offered much good, but — for us — it also means that this church has been enmeshed in the historic sins of which our country is guilty: namely chattel slavery and the theft of indigenous land. The history of St. John’s is a microcosm of the history of the whole country. On the one hand, there have been many times when the parish was courageous in supporting the sit-ins of Cornell during the 1960s and the peace movement, and in financially supporting Black institutions during the Civil Rights Movement, in sponsoring a Black parishioner for ordination to the priesthood in 1947 (who went on to do pioneering work as a college chaplain and activist during the AIDS crisis in California), in writing Congressional leaders and urging them to disarm entirely after the world wars.
At the same time, alongside these things, we know that the parish was founded on land gifted to the first vestrymen by Simon DeWitt, which came to him from Sullivan’s Campaign, and we know that the proceeds from slavery in the US were an integral part in supporting the expansion of the Episcopal Church into this region, which includes us. In my opinion, this sort of history doesn’t negate the good things we managed to do, but it does call us into reflection regarding how we might make amends for our part in historical injustice.
IT: What events have been planned to mark this time during the coming year at St. John’s?
RMC: We are working on a new history of the parish, this one focusing less on historical clergy leadership, and more on the people who actually did the work! Folks like Julius Eastman, who got his start in the Boys’ Choir here and went on to become a famous composer, Anna Baker — a widow from the 1930s who appears to have saved the church from bankruptcy singlehandedly, Connie Cook, who sued the bishop in the 1970s to allow ordained women to serve in the diocese, and Frances Perkins, who attended here when she worked at Cornell after leaving the White House. We are also doing the work I mentioned above — reflecting on how we might begin to make reparations for our participation in past injustices, and repair those relationships. That work is of course the work of years, and not just a momentary thing.
IT: Can you say what your hopes will be for you and members of St. John’s Church in the Ithaca community?
RMC: I hope that this deep dive into our history is inspiring and healing! I spent a good portion of the last year or so reading through the vestry minutes, and it has been strangely comforting to read through all the times the vestry was frustrated or confused or convinced the church was on the brink of ruin, and yet they survived — all of which made me feel better about our chances of pulling through the pandemic. If we learn one thing, I hope it’s that the church both survives because of people, and somehow in spite of them too. We just keep trying and doing our best, then we try and fix our mistakes as best we can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.