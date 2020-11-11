The City of Ithaca is warning residents to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), an invasive planthopper indigenous to parts of Southern China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, recently spotted in the Fall Creek neighborhood.
In its notice to residents of the Fall Creek neighborhood, the City asked for cooperation in locating the insects. The greatest agricultural concern falls on grapes, hops, apples, blueberries, and stone fruits. Regional concerns are for native arbor of multiple species and, more importantly, regional vineyards and orchards.
Brian Eshenaur, Sr. Extension Associate for Ornamental Crops at Cornell University, said the SLF can be "a nuisance" in large numbers and can significantly damage native plants and trees, local vineyards and tree nurseries. Its presence could lead to crop loss and increased management costs.
"In New York state we are especially concerned about our vineyards since they like to feed on grapevines," said Eshenaur. "The spotted lanternfly may cause significant damage to vineyards and hop yards. In addition, the increased insecticide treatments necessary to manage this pest drives up costs...The spotted lanternfly can also feed heavily on common tree species, such as black walnut and maples, and may cause branch dieback."
NYS and USDA inspectors will be in the Fall Creek area looking for signs of the insects over the next few weeks. The City urges property owners to be vigilant and cooperative, and to allow inspectors to look around properties.
The City noted that residents should expect to be shown sufficient identification from inspectors.
On Friday, New York Departments of Agriculture and Markets and Environmental Conservation as well as the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the spotted lanternfly (SLF) was found on Staten Island, New York.
Residents can search the eggs, which appear in masses, in their own yards as well. This is how the insects make it through the winter, the City said. Spotted lanternfly eggs are laid on any hard, smooth surface, including plants, trunks, stones, and bricks. Each egg mass contains 30-50 eggs that are covered in a waxy brown substance.
Spotted lanternfly adults are very colorful when their wings are displayed while hopping. They have red hind wings with black spots, have a black head, and a yellow abdomen with black bands. Their grayish forewings have black spots with a distinctive black brick-like pattern on the tips. There is one generation per year, with adults developing in July, laying eggs in September, and overwintering as eggs.
Found a Spotted Lanternfly in New York?
1. Take pictures of the insect, egg masses, or infestation you see and, if possible, include something for size, such as a coin or ruler.
2. If possible, collect the insect. Place in a bag and freeze, or in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.
3. Note the location (street address and zip code, intersecting roads, landmarks, or GPS coordinates).
4. Email pictures and location spottedlanternfly@dec.ny.gov or alert Jeanne Grace, City Forester at (607) 272- 1718 or jgrace@cityofithaca.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.