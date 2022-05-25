ITHACA, NY -- Have you been itchy lately? Are you finding red bumps or hives on your skin after spending time outside? Turns out, the answer could be the tiny caterpillars of the spongy moth.
(Editor’s note: The spongy moth used to be called the gypsy moth, but because the word gypsy is derogatory toward the Romani people, there has been an effort in the scientific community to shift to calling them spongy moths, coming from the sponge-like appearance of their egg masses.)
The spongy moth is a non-native invasive insect that, in New York, are known to feed on the leaves of a wide variety of trees, including oak, maple, apple, crabapple, hickory, basswood, aspen, willow, birch, pine, spruce, hemlock and more. Because the caterpillars eat young leaves in the spring, the defoliation can reduce the vigor and resistance of the tree, making it more susceptible to pests and disease. Their damage to trees, oak especially, is generally what spongy moths are known for.
However, as Ithacans have quickly learned, they can be a nuisance to humans too. Though the spongy moth caterpillars are very small this time of year, the hairs on their body contain histamine which some people can be allergic to.
Dr. Brad Yentzer of Finger Lakes Dermatology equated it to poison ivy.
“It’s an allergic reaction much like poison ivy, where you touch the caterpillar hairs and get a delayed onset hypersensitivity contact dermatitis,” he said. “Some might not react, but most people are allergic.”
Yentzer said he hasn’t really seen issues with spongy moth caterpillars, but this year he’s had a handful of people visiting his office with the red bumps.
It doesn’t take much suffer from a reaction to the hairs — something as simple as sitting on the ground outside or brushing a caterpillar off your shirt can cause you to break out in hives. That combined with the warmer weather lately has provided the perfect storm for more allergic reactions than normal.
“It’s a weird coincidence and just so happens to be all of the above,” Yentzer said. “We have a lot of caterpillars, everyone was itching to get outside in the nice weather, and then they just happened to come around.”
He noted that though he hasn’t personally seen many patients with these reactions in years past, it doesn’t mean it hasn’t been happening.
“By the time you get to a dermatologist it could be gone,” he said.
More anecdotally, multiple posts have popped up on the Ithaca and Cornell Reddit pages over the past couple weeks with residents and students complaining that they found themselves covered in itchy red bumps after spending time outside.
Yentzer said if you find yourself with a reaction, he urges you to get any itchy spots checked out.
“My one piece of advice is if you have a rash, don’t self-diagnose. Don’t just chalk it up to moth caterpillar dermatitis,” he said. “Go to your dermatologist.”
As far as prevention and treatment, there’s not a whole lot that can be done. Yentzer said cortisone cream can help with some of the itching, and doing your best to avoid the caterpillars is the most you can do for prevention.
Additionally, he noted that it’s not only spongy moth caterpillars that can make you itch, and that in fact many caterpillars can cause a reaction.
“It’s not going to kill you,” Yentzer said. “It’s just annoying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.