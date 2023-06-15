Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca in coordination with Southside Community Center, Business Leaders of Colors, and the Community Foundation of Tompkins County are announcing free and open to the public Juneteenth festivities on Friday, June 16 at Southside Community Center, 305 South Plain Street, Ithaca.
Juneteenth is an annual celebration of Black liberation, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. In addition to a federal and New York State holiday, both Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca have declared Juneteenth a holiday and observe it with paid time off for employees (observed on Monday, June 19) and celebratory and educational activities.
Juneteenth acknowledges the history of Black Americans discovering truths and fallacies about freedom in this country. This celebration provides an opportunity to uncover, reflect, teach, set goals, and bring visibility to not only progress, but also existing untruths and fallacies that remain about freedom for Black Americans.
Southside Community Center has been hosting Ithaca’s Juneteenth celebration for many years to emphasize education, achievement, and community! All of Ithaca’s community are invited to attend and enjoy an educational experience with great food, live music, children's activities, a raffle with prizes from dozens of local businesses, and unique vendors. Representatives from local community organizations will share information and resources.
Last year, local activities included a recorded walking tour of the historic Southside neighborhood in Ithaca and a discussion on Juneteenth with Author Annette Gordon-Reed, both publicly available on the Tompkins County YouTube channel.
To kick off the weekend on June 16, a Black Business Expo in partnership with Business Leaders of Colors will be held at the Southside Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Career Fair including job applications and on-site interviews will be held at the same time. Employers include: City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, BOCES, TCAT, and City of Ithaca School District Bus Garage.
A Business Leaders of Colors Social Justice Leader Award Presentation will take place at 11:45 a.m. Followed by a keynote address from Dr. Sean Eversley Bradwell Assistant Professor, Ithaca College Department of Education at 12:00 p.m. There will also be a Community Meal that is free and open to the public at 12:30 p.m.
On June 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. the community center will hold a celebration of Radical Black History. Then on June 18 an event sponsored by the community center will take place in the Emerson Suites at Ithaca College from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in honor of Black Men and Fathers in the community.
To wrap up the weekend of festivities, the community center will hold a Juneteenth Jubilee on June 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Downstairs on 121 West State Street.
