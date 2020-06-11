southside community center juneteenth flyer

Southside's Juneteenth flyer. 

 Photo from Facebook
Southside Community Center will be holding a virtual Juneteenth event to celebrate the annual commemoration, on Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m.
 
According to an announcement from Executive Director Tammy Butler, the theme for this year is "Filling in the Gaps - Black Consciousness." The link to the event is here. 
 
"To prioritize the health and well-being of our families, employees, partners, and communities, we have decided to shift our Juneteenth Festival from an in-person event to a VIRTUAL DIGITAL EXPERIENCE," the announcement stated.
 
It continued that the event will include keynotes, vendors, performances and educational sessions, which are intended to "bring us together to connect, share and learn from each other.  More information and more ways to get involved are at www.sspride.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.