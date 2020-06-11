featured
Southside Community Center holding virtual Juneteenth celebration
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Southside Community Center will be holding a virtual Juneteenth event to celebrate the annual commemoration, on Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m.
According to an announcement from Executive Director Tammy Butler, the theme for this year is "Filling in the Gaps - Black Consciousness." The link to the event is here.
"To prioritize the health and well-being of our families, employees, partners, and communities, we have decided to shift our Juneteenth Festival from an in-person event to a VIRTUAL DIGITAL EXPERIENCE," the announcement stated.
It continued that the event will include keynotes, vendors, performances and educational sessions, which are intended to "bring us together to connect, share and learn from each other. More information and more ways to get involved are at www.sspride.org.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
We have set up a special page to organize our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Click below for the latest updates and information.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's Issue
Featured Businesses
Free Friday Delivery! Order by noon.
Crubside Pickup and Delivery W, F & Sa
Full market open. Curbside pickup available
Open and Delivering
Currently Open
Employing hospital grade sanitization and social distancing
Currently Open
Topsoils, Mixes, Compost, Mulches, Stone, Septic Systems, Driveways, Drainage
Find a local business
Trending Today
-
“Wake up Trumansburg:” Local youth lead protest against police brutality
-
Three injured by falling rocks at Ithaca Falls
-
FINAL UPDATE: Golden campaign fires digital director after harassment allegations
-
Leading the Faithful in the Time of COVID
-
Local youths raising money for anti-racist bus ads, black business support
Most Popular
Articles
- City will close one block of Aurora Street for outdoor dining
- Lansing resident survives 20-foot fall from cliff
- Update: Lime Bike leaves Ithaca permanently
- City seeks permission from state to cancel three months of rent debt
- Van Houten, Kopko spar in contentious District Attorney forum
- “Wake up Trumansburg:” Local youth lead protest against police brutality
- Black Lives Matter women's rally marches around downtown Ithaca
- Local hunting guide shares story of adapting to disability
- Local youths raising money for anti-racist bus ads, black business support
- Update: Ithaca CrossFit gyms join nationwide disaffiliations after CEO's racist comments
Images
Videos
Commented
- GALLERY: Police brutality protest draws hundreds to downtown Ithaca (4)
- May 12 COVID-19 Update: Two more positive cases of coronavirus (4)
- UPDATE: GreenStar employee tests positive at new West End location (2)
- May 17 COVID-19 Update: Positive cases reach 140 over the weekend (2)
- UPDATE: Phase Two re-opening to start after state reverses course (2)
- Update: Lime Bike leaves Ithaca permanently (2)
- Meet our Contact Tracers (1)
- May 25 COVID-19 Update: Coronavirus hospitalizations now down to zero (1)
- Hope? (1)
- Masks and the Reopening of New York (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.