The Southern Tier region has met the criteria to begin a phased re-opening of businesses on May 15, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the statewide On Pause order is set to come to an end.
Cuomo had set out seven categories of criteria that regions of the state must meet before they would be eligible to start re-opening. Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and the Finger Lakes region met all seven of the categories. The Southern Tier, which includes Tompkins County, has been able to primarily avoid the worst impacts of the public health crisis from a medical standpoint, as Tompkins County still has no resident deaths, though economically the devastation has been indelible and widespread.
"Local officials in each region should prepare," Cuomo's infamous slideshow stated. "Some regions are ready to go today, they just need to get some logistical things ready by the end of the week."
Perhaps sensing the announcement coming, Tompkins County officials announced over the weekend that they would be re-opening some of their departments for staff and clients as part of the Reconstitution of Operation Plans (ROOP).
Cuomo called the re-opening the "next step in a historic journey."
The criteria, laid out early last week, were:
- A 14 day decline in hospitalizations or under 15 new hospitalizations
- Sustained decline in deaths
- Under two new hospitalizations per 100k residents
- Above 30 percent of available hospital beds
- Above 30 percent share of ICU beds available
- 30 per 1,000 residents tested monthly
- 30 contact tracers per 100k residents or to meet current infection rate
The full dashboard of regions can be seen here.
The phased re-opening will still be a deliberate process and it's not entirely clear what must happen for regions to move past phase one of the re-opening plan. Cuomo was vague when pressed on the question at his Monday press briefing.
"It depends on the facts," Cuomo said. "You'll know."
For now, though, Cuomo said phase one would include the reintroduction of construction, retail curbside and in-store pick up, agricultural businesses, etc., all while maintaining social distance guidelines.
"The floodgates are not open, be smart," Cuomo said. "Nobody's going to take care of your children's health but you."
Low risk businesses like landscaping and gardening, drive-in movie theaters, etc., will be allowed to reopen. Cuomo said local officials will have to constantly ensure that testing/tracing is in place, monitoring infection rates with hospitals, enforcing business compliance, communicate with other local governments and regional control centers. The local region control center will be in communication with local officials in case of a reappearance of outbreak indicators, under which case re-opening measures would be slowed or reduced again.
"We want to monitor our reopening so if there's any change, we can recalibrate," Cuomo said. He said he does not want the state to open county-by-county, but instead stick to the regional approach that he has pursued so far.
With businesses opening yet schools remaining closed for the rest of the academic year, Cuomo was asked if there were childcare re-openings planned as childcare needs would increase as businesses opened. Cuomo said it's unlikely that regions would move beyond phase one or phase two before the scheduled end of the school year, due to childcare concerns, and that those childcare plans would be included under the purview of the regional control centers.
How Tompkins County specifically will proceed remains to be seen, though more will likely be known at a public information session being held Monday afternoon with County Administrator Jason Molino and Public Health Director Frank Kruppa.
After Cuomo's press conference, Molino said he would be representing Tompkins County on the Southern Tier's regional control center, working with other county leaders from the region to monitor healthcare metrics every day.
"I think this is a reasonable approach, a regional approach and a phased approach makes sense," Molino said. "And monitoring the impacts of those changes makes sense, to determine if you should move to the next step of things or if there should be changes to make sure the public health is not at risk. [...] I think it's fair and reasonable, and we'll see how it goes. We're committed, here in Tompkins County, working with our region to ensure that testing capacity at Cayuga Health System is intact and testers and tracers are in place in case there's an uptick in cases."
