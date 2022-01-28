ITHACA, NY -- The rehabilitation of the South Cayuga Street Bridge has reached "substantial completion," according to an announcement from the city. The bridge has reopened to traffic.
Crews will return in the spring to complete landscaping and other beautification work in the area, with no bridge closure anticipated.
