South Cayuga Street bridge will be closed starting July 26 until the end of the year. The full bridge rehabilitation includes complete removal of superstructure and its replacement with a multi-girder bridge with a concrete deck. The deteriorated abutments will also be replaced.
The bridge will be completely closed during construction, and all vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be detoured.
For additional information contact: Addisu Gebre, Bridge Systems Engineer, DPW - Engineering (607) 274-6530
