construction stock
Glenn Epps

South Cayuga Street bridge will be closed starting July 26 until the end of the year. The full bridge rehabilitation includes complete removal of superstructure and its replacement with a multi-girder bridge with a concrete deck. The deteriorated abutments will also be replaced.

The bridge will be completely closed during construction, and all vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be detoured.

For additional information contact: Addisu Gebre, Bridge Systems Engineer, DPW - Engineering (607) 274-6530

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you