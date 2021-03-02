Tompkins Trust Company is working with small businesses in the area to send in applications for the government’s paycheck protection program (PPP) to help weather the financial effects of the pandemic. The program is open through the end of March, but until March 9, the Small Business Administration will only be accepting applications from businesses with fewer than 20 employees.
“They’re trying to level the playing field,” said Chuck Guarino, who is in charge of facilitating the program at Tompkins Trust Company. “Ninety-eight percent of small businesses have fewer than 20 employees.”
Outside of this exclusivity period, the PPP is open to any businesses with fewer than 500 employees, including all affiliate offices. This is the second time Tompkins Trust Company has helped facilitate the program, with the first time coming last spring.
“We were very active in the last round last year,” Guarino said. “We helped over 600 businesses and helped retain around 6,000 jobs. We’re having the same kind of success so far this round. We’ve helped over 350 businesses and growing. It’s a very important program and we know the small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities.”
He added that with so many small businesses in Tompkins County, it’s essential they’re able to get the assistance they need.
“It protects jobs in our community and helps families who rely on those jobs,” he said. “We’re very proud to be participating, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of the program.”
He specifically urged minority and women-owned businesses to apply, as he said they were underrepresented in the last round.
“Reach out to us if you need assistance with the applications,” Guarino said. “We know in the last round those businesses didn’t have as much access and we want to make sure they get the help too.”
Customers of Tompkins Trust Company can visit the website or stop by a branch to get their application going. For people who aren’t customers, Guarino said the company could still help. For more information on qualifications and required documents, visithttps://www.tompkinstrust.com/business-banking/paycheck-protection-program.
