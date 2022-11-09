On the morning of 11/8/22 beginning at approximately 4:30AM, Ithaca Police Officers began to respond to several calls to service that were determined to be commercial burglaries. Currently there have been 6 reported commercial burglaries, some via forced entry and others through unlocked windows. One of these burglaries resulted in the theft of a vehicle that was later located several blocks away.
Please make sure all doors and windows are closed securely and locked before leaving any business or residence empty. Businesses are also encouraged not to leave unsecured cash on-site when closed.
These cases are under investigation and anyone who may have observed anything suspicious, may have video surveillance footage, or who has any information is asked to contact IPD via any of the methods below:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
