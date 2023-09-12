On Monday, September 11th, sidewalk replacement in Home Dairy Alley began. Home Dairy Alley connects the Commons to Green Street, and passes between The Yellow Deli and Center Ithaca.
This phase of the project is expected to last approximately two weeks. During that time, pedestrians will not be able to use this area to travel from The Commons to Green Street.
The sidewalk replacement process will extend from Home Dairy Alley to the area in front of Cinemapolis in the coming weeks.
Cinemapolis will remain open throughout this project. When Home Dairy Alley is closed, moviegoers can enter Cinemapolis from the Green Street Crosswalk near Urban Outfitters or come down the elevator or steps from the Green Street Parking Garage. The Parking Garage is open.
Please check www.cinemapolis.org for up to date information on the best ways to enter the theater.
During the weekend of Apple Harvest Festival (September 29th through October 1st), this passageway will be open and pedestrians will be able to travel from Green Street to The Commons via Home Dairy Alley.
