ITHACA, NY -- Alderperson Robert Cantelmo introduced legislation at the Feb. 23 City Administration Committee meeting that would require businesses in Ithaca to include a salary range in job postings. Similar legislation has been passed in New York City and for the entire state of Colorado.
“The underlying logic is that under the status quo workers are paid less,” Cantelmo said. “Mobility is hindered because people have asymmetric knowledge and bargaining power among workers is reduced. And it’s reduced more significantly for women and BIPOC workers.”
He added that pay transparency is not meant to be punitive, but to encourage an openness that “provides a little sunlight on the employment process.” He said it also helps job seekers from wasting time applying and interviewing for a job with a salary listed only as “competitive.”
“Only to find out the pay available is below what they’re willing to accept,” Cantelmo said. “People will often accept lower offers because of the time sunk in.”
The legislation would call for a good faith estimate from employers of the pay range for the position posted. He noted the city of Ithaca already does this, and major employers in the city like Cornell have a “pay banding” scale that is available to the public.
Cantelmo said the legislation would not hinder the ability to better pay good workers and that it would just require pay differences to be explained.
Committee member Jeffrey Barken asked if this should be done at the state level, as it had been in Colorado. However Cantelmo assured him cities have done it separately from states as well, and there was no preemption that would prevent Ithaca from passing this type of legislation.
Barken also questioned “the necessity and precedence of the government to regulate businesses’ hiring practices,” as well as the ability to enforce the legislation.
Cantelmo pointed out the government already regulates labor law, and this would go into an existing section of city code. It would also be enforceable through fines. Committee member Ducson Nguyen said enforcement would come through applicants who can report a job posting for not listing a salary range. He also added his support for the legislation.
“It’s flexible, it just gives people an idea, especially on the low end [of the salary]” Nguyen said. “It’s good to have an idea of what you can expect, especially when you’re newer to the workforce.”
Barken wasn’t quite sold, however, and said he’d like to see data on how often enforcement actions take place in jurisdictions where a similar law exists.
“This seems like a loophole to catch a lot of small businesses in the crosshairs, and that to me is what makes this problematic,” he said. “It’s inserting government into the private practices of businesses […] I’m wary…I don’t think the concept is necessarily wrong, but I think there’s a way to encourage this in a way without legislation.”
Cantelmo reassured Barken that there would be a proposed 90-day period between passing the legislation and it becoming effective, giving small businesses the opportunity to adjust.
“Nobody will get caught off guard,” he said.
The discussion is going to continue once more data is collected.
