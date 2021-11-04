Ithaca Police station stock
Casey Martin

ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W Seneca Street on Nov 3. Around 10 p.m. police were called when a gunshot was fired after witnesses say an argument occurred between people. No injuries or property damage were reported. Anyone with information should contact Ithaca Police Department through the following means: 

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

