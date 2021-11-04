ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W Seneca Street on Nov 3. Around 10 p.m. police were called when a gunshot was fired after witnesses say an argument occurred between people. No injuries or property damage were reported. Anyone with information should contact Ithaca Police Department through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.