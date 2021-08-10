Ithaca Police Department stock 2
Casey Martin

ITHACA, NY -- No injuries were reported after multiple shots were fired on Elm Street. Police officers responded to the 200 block of Elm Street at around 1:30 a.m. and confirmed there was evidence of shots fired. According to police, at least one bullet stuck a vehicle that was occupied, and a second unoccupied vehicle was also hit. 

This investigation is ongoing at this time. We ask that anyone with information or video please contact  IPD using any of the below methods.  

Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245  

Police Administration: (607)272-9973  

Police Tipline: (607)330-0000  

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org 

Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you