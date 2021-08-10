ITHACA, NY -- No injuries were reported after multiple shots were fired on Elm Street. Police officers responded to the 200 block of Elm Street at around 1:30 a.m. and confirmed there was evidence of shots fired. According to police, at least one bullet stuck a vehicle that was occupied, and a second unoccupied vehicle was also hit.
This investigation is ongoing at this time. We ask that anyone with information or video please contact IPD using any of the below methods.
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
