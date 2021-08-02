ITHACA, NY -- Police responded to a report of shots fired on July 30 at 7:36 p.m. On scene they confirmed with witnesses that gunshots had been fired in the area of West Seneca Street and North Corn Street. Officers located multiple spent shell casings in the area. No victims have been reported.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone in the area that may have surveillance footage to contact IPD. They can remain anonymous if they wish.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
