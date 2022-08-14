On Friday at approximately 1:23 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the intersection of W Clinton Street and S Corn Street for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, Officers spoke with numerous witnesses who reported a black SUV with tinted windows chasing a dark blue or purple sports car with the operator of said black SUV firing multiple rounds at said sports car. Both vehicles had left the area prior to Officer arrival.
No injuries or property damage has been reported or observed at this time. Further information is not being released at this time.
Any witnesses of this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
