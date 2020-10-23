ITHACA, N.Y.— Ithaca police responded to the a report of "multiple shots fired" along the 300 block of West State Street at approx. 5 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Police said that when they arrived to the location, 320 West State Street in the area of Tompkins County Department of Social Services (DSS), witnesses confirmed that a gunman had been seen firing a shot in the area before fleeing the scene via vehicle.
Witnesses also reported seeing the gunman in a vacant parking lot across the street from DSS, prior to firing the gun.
Witnesses said the gunman pulled into the vacant lot in a light blue, four-door Dodge sedan, exited the vehicle and fired a shot westerly down State St. before reentering the vehicle and leaving. The vehicle was reportedly occupied by four other men.
No injuries were reported, related to the incident.
The shooter is described as a black male in his early twenties. He's described as wearing dark-grey sweatpants, a light-grey hoodie and a black backpack at the time of the incident.
Police report that after canvassing the scene, they were able to recover surveillance footage from the area for review. The investigation remains on-going. Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area, or otherwise has information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through any of the following methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tip-line: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
