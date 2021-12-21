ITHACA, NY -- The short-term rental legislation in the town of Ithaca proved to be controversial at the town’s public hearing on Dec. 13. The legislation is a result of four years of work by the town to address issues related to short-term rentals, namely noise and nuisance from renters and people buying up multiple houses to use solely for rentals.
The legislation proposes requiring anyone doing a short-term rental to acquire an operating permit from the town, which will prompt a safety check from the town code enforcement department. Additionally, there will be a limit on the number of days people can do unhosted short-term rentals, which is when you rent your entire house out and leave the property. Most residential areas of the town will have a 29-day limit for unhosted rentals in a calendar year. In the lakefront area, which Deputy Town Supervisor Bill Goodman said is a special residential zone that has always had a lot of rentals, the limit will be 245 days in a calendar year for unhosted rentals. There will be no limit on any property in the town for hosted rentals, which is where someone can rent out up to two bedrooms while they stay in their home. Anything more than two bedrooms in a hosted rental is considered a bed and breakfast, and owners must apply for a bed and breakfast permit.
The low number of unhosted days available for non-lakefront property rentals and the discrepancy between the two types of properties was a big sticking point for residents who spoke at the public hearing.
Nick Frazier, a resident on Trumansburg Road who uses both AirBnb and VRBO to rent out his house, called the legislation “classist and exclusionary.” He said short-term rentals have become essential to his income during COVID as his job has been severely impacted throughout the pandemic.
“Twenty-nine days of rental is asinine unless you’re already a millionaire who can afford a house on the lake,” he said.
Resident Tim Dean agreed, and said while he’s sympathetic to neighbors who have had bad experiences with short-term renters, he thinks it’s unfair he’d be able to do 245 days of rental because his house is on the lake, while his neighbors a block or two get 29 days.
“It doesn’t feel fair, democratic or ethical,” he said. “It does feel classist. This legislation is far too blunt.”
There were many residents who joined Frazier in telling the board about the ways short-term rentals help pay their bills.
Alexa Schmitz owns Hayts Chapel, a historic church built in 1847, and rents it out for short-term rentals. She took issue with the part of the legislation that only allows short-term rentals out of owner-occupied properties or properties adjacent to the homeowner’s primary residence. Schmitz said she does not live in Hayts Chapel, or next door to it, meaning she’d be unable to continue to rent it out.
“Why prohibit all unhosted non-primary residences?” Schmitz asked. “Why not limit to one per owner or to local owners?”
Megan Shay, who lives in Florida, agreed. She and her partner spend summers in Ithaca, but live in Florida the rest of the year since retiring. She said using AirBnb has allowed them to maintain their Ithaca property in their retirement, and with 80-100 rentals a year, that property is about breaking even.
“We would be prohibited from [renting] since we occupy our home for 120 days a year and not 185,” she said, referencing the residency requirement in the legislation.
The intent of that section of the legislation is to prevent people from buying up homes and renting them out, eliminating housing stock from people who actually live in town.
Randall Corey, another resident with a short-term rental, said the money he makes on his rental goes toward paying taxes and supporting local labor.
“The money I earn doesn’t go into my pocket, it doesn’t make me rich,” he said. “It goes to people who help me clean the house, help me maintain the house, help me repair the house. It’s going into people’s pockets who need the money.”
However, there were also supporters of the legislation in attendance. Rob Rosen, a resident, said having people coming and going all the time in short-term rentals is unsettling to neighbors.
“I support the purpose and intent of the legislation, I think it’s needed,” he said. “People have been experiencing nuisances. It’s sensible — it’s not perfect but it’s a start. Those regulations for short-term rentals are commonplace.”
Renwick Heights Road resident Barbara Koslowski agreed, and said she had encountered many problems in her neighborhood with short-term rentals.
“We’ve had landscaping damaged with no attempt to reimburse neighbors for the damage, severe problems with parking, and there was a host, for all I know more than one, who said they were in town in their house but who were in fact elsewhere, so their guests were totally unregulated,” she said. “It’s very nice to have responsible people, but many guests are not. We need stricter regulations to prevent that from happening in the future.”
A handful of short-term rental owners agreed that the problems in Renwick Heights needed to be addressed, but suggested doing it through police reports and complaint-oriented penalties.
After a long public hearing, the board engaged in a lengthy discussion about the points raised and the next steps for the legislation.
Town Board member Eric Levine said he was impressed with the number of people who came to speak and that he didn’t want people to feel that their positions were not heard. He said while few of the arguments were new to them, he thought it would be wise to postpone the vote.
“One of the things I’d consider looking at is the number of days increased for unhosted rentals,” he said.
Meanwhile, outgoing board member Tee-Ann Hunter, whose term is up at the end of the year, said she’s not comfortable with the legislation because of the equity issues.
“I’ve felt that for a long time and had that reinforced tonight,” she said. “It would be my intention to vote against it. I think it has some real problems but chief among them is the discrepancy between lakefront owners and people not fortunate enough to have lakefront property.”
Board member Pam Bleiwas, however, said she supports the legislation and that she thinks most of the criticism comes from misunderstanding.
“It seems like everyone’s dissatisfied with it and I wonder if there will ever be legislation people would be satisfied with,” she said. “Laws can be amended if they don’t work.”
Board member Pat Leary said she’s not happy about the number of days lakefront renters get, but didn’t see it as a big enough reason to vote against the whole piece of legislation.
“I don’t see what delaying this is going to do to resolve that difference of opinion,” she said. “Vote for this thing and if we have very targeted amendments about the number of days the board can take it up later, but we want the legislation in place.”
Town Supervisor Rod Howe said he was also in favor of moving forward with the knowledge they might have to make changes in a year based on what happens.
After more discussion, the board decided to update the effective dates in the legislation from Jan. 1 to April 1. The board will vote on that change on Dec. 29 at 11 a.m., which will finalize the legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.