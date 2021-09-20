The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate James M. Harrigan, 32, from Ithaca. Harrigan is a person of interest in a shooting in the town of Ithaca.
On Sept. 19 at 8:24 p.m., deputies responded to the Overlook Apartments at 120 West Hill Circle for a reported shooting. There they found a man, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by air to a regional trauma center and is currently in stable condition.
According to the sheriff's office Harrigan and the victim are reported to have known each other and had been arguing prior to the shooting. Anyone with knowledge of Harrigan's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 607-257-1345 or the tip line at 607-266-5420.
