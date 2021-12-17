The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating Sylvie A. Ginenthal, 37, of Ithaca. She left her residence on Seven Mile Drive in the town of Ithaca on Dec. 16 at about 9:30 a.m. to take a walk to the city of Ithaca of Buttermilk Falls area.
Sylvie is a white female, approximately 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue knit cap and had a brown and gray shoulder bag.
If anyone has seen Sylvie or knows her whereabouts contact the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response at 607-272-2444.
