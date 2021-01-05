featured
Sheriff's office seeking information on DSW theft
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
- 1 min to read
ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance regarding a theft from the DSW retail store in the Shops at Ithaca Mall.
If you or anyone else can identify the two individuals in the photos, contact the non-emergency line to dispatch (607-272-2444) or the Sheriff's Office Tip Line (607-266-5420).
