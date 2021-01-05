Tompkins County Sheriff's Department
(Photo: Doreen D. Smith)
ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance regarding a theft from the DSW retail store in the Shops at Ithaca Mall.
If you or anyone else can identify the two individuals in the photos, contact the non-emergency line to dispatch (607-272-2444) or the Sheriff's Office Tip Line (607-266-5420).
 
sheriff 2.png
sheriff 1.png

