The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office has revised their account of the Tuesday, September 13 incident at Cayuga Medical Center during which Java Abdur-Razzaaq, age 40 of Ithaca, was arrested.
Sheriff Derek Osborne released a statement: "Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself."
Osborne explained that "Cayuga Medical Center security video shows that as the defendant in question entered the facility a firearm dropped from his pocket onto the floor of the Emergency entrance vestibule. He continued into the facility, leaving the weapon behind. The Emergency Department team alerted Security and law enforcement that was already on site of the situation. The person was isolated; patients were removed from the waiting area; and the weapon was secured without incident."
Osborne noted that the revised account does not impact the charges filed against the defendant. Abdur-Razzaaq was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony), one count due to the serial number on the hand gun being defaced and the second count for Abdur-Razzaaq being a convicted Felon.
Martin Stallone, MD, MBA, President and CEO, of the Cayuga Health System offered his thanks "to all those who played a role in the quick and thoughtful response. We recognize that our caregivers, like those across the country are vulnerable to violence. We are steadfastly committed the safety of workforce and our patients.
”Tracy Gates, COO, of Cayuga Health, who oversees the health system's safety and security, said she and her team rely on expert assessments and recommendations to improve safety and security conditions at all CHS locations. “Cayuga Health System is continually working to make our facilities as safe as possible for our patients and our teams," she explained. "This includes making building enhancements, reviewing alert equipment, and employing increased staffing where needed. Education and drills also improve each member of the team’s understanding and comfort with the expected actions when the unexpected occurs.”
