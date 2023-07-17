On July 14, 2023 at approximately 5 pm., the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Lansing Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, and Dryden Ambulance responded to the Northbound lane of SR-13 between North Triphammer Road and Warren Road for the report of a motor vehicle off the roadway.
Upon arrival, first responders located a motor vehicle in the ditch with front end damage. The vehicle was being operated by a female subject who was refusing to exit the vehicle and remained uncooperative during the investigation. First responders canvassed the scene and also quickly located a male subject who is believed to have been a pedestrian struck by the vehicle. The male died at the scene as the result of his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office is asking for the public's assistance. Anyone that may have any information regarding the crash or observed the male subject walking along State Route 13 between Warren road and North Triphammer Road is asked to contact the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office. The male subject has black hair and a black beard, and was wearing tan/khaki pants and grey shirt.
Tip line: 607-266-5420
