The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect that was involved in the assault of a pregnant woman at a Dunkin Donuts located at 302 Pine Tree Road in the Town of Ithaca on June 29.
The press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office said that the victim sustained injuries after being “punched in the face and drug by a vehicle.” The victim was reportedly involved in a road rage incident before arriving at Dunkin Donuts and was assaulted by the other individual involved in the incident after realizing that her vehicle was keyed and attempting to confront him.
According to the release, “The victim attempted to speak with the male suspect but was quickly assaulted.” The male suspect has been identified as Anthony R. Cruz. The Sheriff’s office expects that Cruz has been involved in other reported road rage incidents in the area. He currently has a warrant for Assault in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree in relation to the June 29 incident.
The Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver of the vehicle that Cruz was in on July 13, but has not been able to locate Cruz. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that has information regarding the whereabouts of Cruz to call the tip line at 607-266-5420.
